CAIRO Arab states called on Syria to end the use of arms and turn to dialogue, Qatar's prime minister said in an opening address at the Arab League on Tuesday, after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sent tanks and troops to quash protests against his rule.

"We think the solution must come through ending the use of arms, putting an end to bloodshed and resorting to wisdom and dialogue," Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani said in outlining the Arab stance on Syria and other issues.

He also praised those in the international community who supported the Palestinian bid for statehood and called for continued support when Palestinians present their request for statehood at the United Nations.

(Writing by Edmund Blair)