MILAN A non-binding bid presented by Italian asset manager Anima Holding (ANIM.MI) for 100 percent of Arca values the rival at between 700-800 million euros ($752-860 million), an Anima official said, citing preliminary estimates.

The official also said Anima's offer envisaged payment for a 25 percent stake in shares, with the remainder to be settled in cash.

Anima's offer follows a rival bid by U.S. investment firm Atlas Merchant Capital, set up by former Barclays (BARC.L) boss Bob Diamond, valuing Arca at around 1 billion euros, two sources close to the matter told Reuters last week.

Arca's main shareholders are Italian cooperative banks Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) (EMII.MI), Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which each own 19.99 percent of the asset manager.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio (BPSI.MI), another cooperative lender, has a 12.9 percent stake.

