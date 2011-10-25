BRUSSELS ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS), the world's largest steel maker, will quit a joint bid with Peabody Energy BTU.N for Australian coal miner Macarthur Coal MCC.AX, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Peabody and ArcelorMittal bid A$16 per share for the coal miner and said on Monday they already had a relevant interest in about 59.85 percent of the Macarthur shares."

Peabody said it will now own 100 percent in PEAMCoal, the bid vehicle for the A$4.9 billion bid, and become owner of all the Macarthur shares that are tendered in the bid.

ArcelorMittal did not say in the statement why it was exiting the joint bid and was not immediately available for comment.

Under the terms of its agreement with Peabody, ArcelorMittal must continue funding PEAMCoal for a further 90 days, the statement said.

