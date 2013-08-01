BRUSSELS ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS), the world's largest steelmaker, on Thursday cut its 2013 core profit guidance on weaker-than-expected demand and lower-than-expected raw material prices.

It said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2013 would be greater than $6.5 billion, versus a previous forecast that it would be above the $7.1 billion reported in 2012.

ArcelorMittal, which sold around 45 percent of its steel in Europe last year, said second-quarter EBITDA, or core profit, fell 33.5 percent year-on-year to $1.70 billion, below the analysts' average forecast of $1.75 billion in a Reuters poll.

