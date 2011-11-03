BRUSSELS ArcelorMittal SA (ISPA.AS), the world's largest steelmaker, said a summer dip in demand is deepening into a second-half slump, with even lower steel shipments and prices in the fourth quarter than the third leading it to scrap some investment plans.

ArcelorMittal, which makes between 6 and 7 percent of global steel, said on Thursday customers were increasingly cautious due to economic uncertainties, such as the risk of recession in developed markets and policy tightening in China leading to slower growth.

"We are seeing a marginal decline in shipments compared to Q3 ... Clearly we are seeing more drops in shipments in Europe than North America," Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal told a conference call, adding that markets in Asia, Africa, the former Soviet Union and Brazil were holding up better.

"Prices have moved down because, after global economic uncertainty has developed, customers have moved into a 'wait and see' approach, which means they not keen to build inventories," he continued.

Weaker prices for raw materials such as iron ore had also put pressure on prices of steel.

ArcelorMittal shares fell as much as 6.3 percent to a two-week low. At 0920 GMT (5:20 a.m. EDT), they were down 2 percent at 14.13 euros, while the STOXX European basic resources index .SXPP was 0.2 percent higher.

The Luxembourg-based company said it expected global steel consumption growth to slow to 5 percent next year from 7 percent in 2011, with U.S. and EU expansion dropping to around 5 and 1 percent respectively and China cooling to 5 percent growth from 8.5 percent in 2011.

CUTS STEEL EXPANSION

The Luxembourg-based company said its core profit (EBITDA) fell 29 percent in the third quarter from the second to $2.41 billion, at the bottom of its previous guided range.

It said it had postponed planned steel expansion at two sites in Brazil and that its capital expenditure in 2011 would now be below its previous guidance of $5.5 billion.

The company said no more about its decision last week to drop a joint $5 billion bid with Peabody BTU.N for Macarthur Coal MCC.AX after high acceptance sent the price up for an asset that ArcelorMittal would not control.

It said it still believed core profit would be higher in the second half of 2011 than a year earlier, when a sharp slowdown and a margin squeeze led to a fourth-quarter loss.

However, for the first time in years, it did not give specific core profit guidance about the following quarter.

Analysts said the implied level of at least $1.6 billion euros, with few now believing that it would push as far as $2 billion.

Before Thursday, analysts had been forecasting $2.26 billion for the final three months. The second half guidance implied at least $1.6 billion, with a number of analysts now saying it would be below $2 billion.

Ingo Schachel of Commerzbank said he was not particularly bullish on 2012 steel prospects.

"My view is quite cautious on the euro zone economy so I do not expect a significant rebound of profitability. Also for the global economy we are cautious," he said, adding a number of negatives were already priced into ArcelorMittal shares.

"But news flow like this is going to push them down more."

ArcelorMittal now has more mining income to soften the blow of a slowdown and has told investors it is better braced to weather a recession than in 2008/2009, because of savings made to date and an improved balance sheet.

The steel group said it was on track to boost iron ore production by 10 percent and coal production by 20 percent this year.

ArcelorMittal's comments mirror those of U.S. and Asian rivals, which have already forecast weak demand and prices stretching into the fourth quarter, when a pick-up from a seasonal third-quarter dip might normally occur.

World number three POSCO (005940.KS) gave a gloomy outlook last month with a decline in profit in the final three months of 2011 and steel prices falling until the first half of 2012.

U.S. producers such as Nucor (NUE.N) and U.S. Steel (X.N) have warned of weak demand for the rest of the year and imports driving down prices.

(Editing by Sebastian Moffett and David Holmes)