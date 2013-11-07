HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
BRUSSELS ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS), the world's largest steelmaker, remains interested in the steel rolling mill in Alabama that ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) is seeking to sell.
"Clearly we have said in the past and we can reaffirm the same, we remain interested in Alabama because of our positioning in North America. We have a strong automotive franchise there," Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal told a conference call.
"At the same time, we maintain our net debt target... and to the extent that we are successful with this transaction we do not expect the transaction to materially impact our net debt level."
ThyssenKrupp has been trying for more than a year to offload its Steel Americas business, comprising a steel slab-producing mill in Brazil and the rolling mill in Alabama.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.