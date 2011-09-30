Arch Coal Inc ACI.N cut its full-year adjusted earnings outlook, hurt by lost production at the coal miner's Mountain Laurel complex in West Virginia.

Arch shares were trading down 11 percent at $13.00 after the bell. They closed at $14.58 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company lowered its 2011 adjusted earnings per share outlook to $1-$1.40 per share, from its prior estimate of $1.75-$2.15.

Analysts expected the company to earn $2.02 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mountain Laurel's longwall was idled for about 45 days after a roof fall in August, due to geologic conditions.

(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)