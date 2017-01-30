European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
CHICAGO U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N) has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd (VR.N), the companies announced on Monday.
The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of this year pending a regulatory review, includes a services agreement under which ADM will continue to offer insurance products and grain marketing services to CRS customers, the company said.
ADM said it expects to record a book gain upon closing.
The sale comes amid a commodities market downturn that has squeezed margins for ADM and other agribusinesses and prompted divestments of lower-margin and noncore businesses.
Rival Cargill Inc sold its crop insurance unit in December 2015. ADM is in the process of selling its ethanol-producing corn dry mills amid persistently weak margins.
"We regularly evaluate our portfolio to ensure that our businesses and assets best fit our strategy to maximize long-term returns," said Joe Taets, president of ADM's Agricultural Services unit.
"As a result of that ongoing process, we have identified a better strategic fit for the Crop Risk Services business," he said.
ADM shares closed down 0.9 percent at $44.13 on Monday, a week ahead of the release of fourth-quarter results. Validus shares were down 0.7 percent at $56.51.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.