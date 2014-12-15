Software maker MuleSoft soars in debut
MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 52.5 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of about $3.27 billion.
NEW YORK Olam International Ltd (OLAM.SI) will buy Archer Daniels Midland Co's (ADM.N) cocoa business for $1.3 billion, it said on Monday, catapulting the Singapore-based commodities merchant into the top tier of the niche bean processing industry.
For ADM, the deal caps off a year-long effort to offload its chocolate and cocoa businesses. In September, it sold its smaller chocolate business to rival Cargill [CARG.UL] for $440 million.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish)
MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 52.5 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of about $3.27 billion.
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
Tesla Inc said on Friday it had raised about $1.2 billion, roughly 20 percent more than it had planned, by selling common shares and convertible debt, ahead of the launch of the crucial Model 3 sedan.