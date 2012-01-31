H&M January sales rise 8 percent, just below initial estimate
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
Archer Daniels Midland Co's (ADM.N) quarterly profit fell 89 percent as it made less money from processing oilseeds, corn and other commodities.
Prices for corn and soybeans are historically high due to concerns about global supplies. Yet high commodity prices do not always mean strong revenues for agribusiness companies.
Companies like ADM make money by buying, selling, shipping and storing farm products and by processing commodities like corn and soybeans into products like livestock feed.
For the second quarter ended on December 31, the company earned $80 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with $732 million, or $1.14 a share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 51 cents a share.
Net sales rose to $23.31 billion from $20.9 billion.
Shares of the company, whose rivals include Cargill CARG.UL, were down 2.1 percent at $29.08 in trading before the market opened.
U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and improved edible oil margins in Brazil, and forecast stronger earnings growth in 2017.
Canada's Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.