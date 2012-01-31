Archer Daniels Midland Co's (ADM.N) quarterly profit fell 89 percent as it made less money from processing oilseeds, corn and other commodities.

Prices for corn and soybeans are historically high due to concerns about global supplies. Yet high commodity prices do not always mean strong revenues for agribusiness companies.

Companies like ADM make money by buying, selling, shipping and storing farm products and by processing commodities like corn and soybeans into products like livestock feed.

For the second quarter ended on December 31, the company earned $80 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with $732 million, or $1.14 a share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 51 cents a share.

Net sales rose to $23.31 billion from $20.9 billion.

Shares of the company, whose rivals include Cargill CARG.UL, were down 2.1 percent at $29.08 in trading before the market opened.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)