Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
LONDON Indonesia-focused gold firm Archipelago Resources AR.L said it agreed to be acquired by PT Rajawali Corporation, an Indonesian company which already owns 53 percent of the company, in an offer that values it at 338 million pounds ($541 million).
Archipelago said on Friday that its board was recommending Rajawali's 58 pence per share cash offer, a price which represented an 18 percent premium over its closing price on Thursday.
"The Offer is priced at a level that represents an opportunity for minority shareholders to realise their investment at an attractive cash premium to the prevailing market price," Archipelago's chief executive said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Christine Murray)
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
TORONTO Canada's Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, is exploring the sale of its U.S. production facilities, its chief executive said on Monday, as a six-year slump in the industry drags on.