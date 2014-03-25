Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 38: official
ANTANANARIVO At least 38 people have been killed by Cyclone Enawo that struck Madagascar this week, according to an official of the country's disaster management department.
WASHINGTON Logistical challenges to large-scale sea shipments within the Arctic Circle mean such trade will not be a near-term rival to existing routes, a senior Canadian official said on Tuesday.
Insurance companies are beginning to weigh the hazards of sea traffic across waterways in northern Canada and investors are mulling the potential using Arctic trade routes, said Canadian Transportation Minister Lisa Raitt.
"It is not imminent but it is possible," she said in Washington.
Shippers could trim thousands of miles on voyages between Asia and Europe if forecasts of melting ice caps are fulfilled and energy interests are eager to tap a region rich in oil and gas.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that, beneath its unspoiled natural scenery, the Arctic holds about 13 percent of the world's undiscovered conventional oil and 30 percent of its undiscovered natural gas.
But there are considerable challenges to opening a year-round passage across northern Canada and the dangers of a drilling mishap are at the forefront of concerns, said Raitt.
"I can tell you, one oil spill or accident in the Arctic is going to be a visual you do not want," she told a forum sponsored by the Canadian American Business Council.
Specifically, officials need to help define navigable routes and decide which ships are fit to move in Arctic waters.
"Bringing those gigantic container ships through areas where it is shallow, first of all, and there is not a lot of navigational markers, it is far riskier than other routes," she said.
Canada is chair of the Arctic Council which coordinates policy with United States, Russia and Nordic nations.
"I don't think the Panama Canal and the Suez Canal have any worries in terms of competition with the Northwest passage right now," Raitt said.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by David Gregorio)
MELBOURNE Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk on Friday offered to save Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state from blackouts by installing $25 million worth of battery storage within 100 days, and offering it for free if he missed the target.
STOCKHOLM Nordic forestry firms racing to replace paper business lost to the internet are trying to transform their pulp mill by-products into glue, biofuel and carbon fiber for aircraft and wind turbines.