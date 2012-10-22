Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
PARIS French nuclear group Areva (AREVA.PA) is in exclusive talks with French investment fund Astorg to sell it its U.S. radioactivity measurement unit Canberra, French daily Les Echos reported.
The paper, which cited sources close to the talks, said on Monday the negotiations valued the business at 310-350 million euros ($404-$456 million), or 10 times Canberra's recurring operating profit.
It said an agreement could be reached within 4-5 weeks.
The sale is part of Areva's plan to offload non-strategic assets.
Areva was not available to comment.
($1 = 0.7674 euro)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Dan Lalor)
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
TOKYO/HONG KONG Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to making an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported on Monday, as it expands its reach beyond tech and telecoms.
NEW YORK Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday attacked what he saw as tricks used by U.S. companies to boost earnings and stock prices, but he defended one oft-criticized practice: share buybacks.