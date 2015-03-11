The Areva Tower, headquarters of French nuclear reactor maker Areva, is seen at La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Areva (AREVA.PA) plans to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany between 2015 and 2017, a spokeswoman for the French state-controlled nuclear company said on Wednesday.

The redundancies, which include temporary contracts and follow 1,500 cuts announced in 2011, will be discussed with trade unions, she said.

Areva Germany employs 5,100 people. Globally, the firm has 45,000 staff.

French daily Les Echos on Wednesday quoted union sources as saying Areva planned to cut 1,000 jobs in Germany between 2016 and 2017.

This month, Areva posted a record 4.8 billion euro 2014 loss and announced a restructuring plan.

(Corrects figure for 2014 loss in paragraph 5)

