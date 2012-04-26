Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
PARIS Areva (AREVA.PA), the world's biggest maker of nuclear reactors, posted a 2.4 percent rise in first-quarter revenues thanks to growth in its mining business and the services it provides to run nuclear reactors.
Revenues reached 2.03 billion euros ($2.68 billion) in the quarter and were up 1.3 percent on a like-for-like basis compared to the same period a year ago, the French state-controlled company said in a statement on Thursday.
Areva's order backlog grew 3.7 percent to 45.1 billion euros at the end of March against last year's first quarter, when Japan's nuclear disaster began put a damper on booming demand for nuclear energy. The backlog slipped 1 percent from the end of December.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.