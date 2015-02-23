PARIS The French government is studying all options following news of a big loss at state-controlled nuclear group Areva (AREVA.PA), including synergies with the EDF (EDF.PA) power utility and CEA atomic energy agency, energy minister Segolene Royal said on Monday.

Her comments to journalists at the Elysee presidential palace followed a statement in which Areva said it expected to report a 2014 loss of 4.9 billion euros ($5.6 billion), mostly due to asset writedowns and provisions, notably connected with its much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 reactor in Finland.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus)