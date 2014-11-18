View of the Areva Tower, the headquarters of the French nuclear reactor maker Areva, at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris near Paris October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Areva suspended its 2015 and 2016 financial targets, blaming delays to a Finnish nuclear project, the slow restart of Japan's reactors and a lackluster nuclear market.

Areva shares, which had been up as much as 3.2 percent on Tuesday, fell after the announcement before trade was suspended.

Areva also said it had scaled down its previsions for new reactor projects, nuclear fuel recycling export contracts, and services for existing reactors.

"Areva is currently working on an enhancement of its performance plan to adapt to market conditions which remain unfavorable," Areva said in a statement on Tuesday.

The state-owned French firm said it was undertaking a review of its strategic outlook and mid-term funding plan and would present a new financial outlook for the 2015-2017 period before it releases its 2014 annual results.

In February, Areva forecast positive pretax free cash flow for 2014 and a "significant increase" in positive free operating cash flow before tax for 2015-16. It also forecast organic revenue growth of 4-5 percent per year in 2015-16 and targeted a 14-15 percent EBITDA to revenue ratio in 2016.

Areva said that while the level of free operating cash flow this year could be hit by the postponement of certain customer payments until next year, the 2014 outlook for revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was not impacted.

Areva has published a series of warnings in the past months. It posted a 694 million euros first-half loss in August and dropped a long-held forecast to sell 10 of its EPR reactors by 2016, warning 2014 revenue would fall 10 percent, more than the 2-5 percent decline forecast in February.

In October, it announced capital spending cuts and new asset sales after Standard & Poor's said it was considering cutting Areva's debt rating to non-investment grade.

Challenges magazine said on Tuesday the government plans to inject 2 billion euros of capital into Areva with money from the sale of stakes in other state-owned firms in the nuclear sector.

The magazine wrote the government is considering creating a separate "bad bank"-style legal entity for Areva's loss-making operations, notably those related to the Olkiluoto, Finland and Flamanville, France sites where Areva is building EPR reactors.

