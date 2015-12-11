BUENOS AIRES Under its new leadership Argentina's central bank is considering not recognizing dollar futures contracts that the incoming government says were sold on the cheap, financial markets players said on Friday.

Prosecutors are investigating claims the monetary authority sold derivatives at below market rates to keep the Argentine peso at an inflated rate.

Under Alejandro Vanoli, who quit as central bank chief on Wednesday under pressure from incoming President Mauricio Macri, it sold March contracts at 10.65 to 10.80 pesos per dollar while these were trading around 15 pesos in New York.

A source at the central bank and two private banking sources said conversations had been held to discuss how to handle those contracts, with the monetary authority considering various options including simply not recognizing them.

"They have been sounding us out to see how much we might give way, but these are signed contracts and we are going to ensure commitments are respected," said a manager at a foreign bank. "We are not responsible for political disputes, we do business for thousands of clients."

Macri, who took office on Thursday, has vowed to end capital controls and unify Argentina's multiple exchange rates.

Local market players expect the official rate to weaken to around 15 pesos per dollar on average, which means paying out on the futures contracts would cost the central bank dearly.

Meanwhile foreign reserves are already running precariously low, so much so that the new government is negotiating with a group of Wall Street Banks for a credit line, a source told Reuters on Friday.

"We want this subject to be treated very carefully," incoming Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay told reporters on Friday. "We will closely analyze the issue and resolve it in the most reasonable and legal way possible."

Macri has said he wants free-market economist Federico Sturzenegger as his central bank governor, but the nomination has yet to be made official.

Two lawmakers from what is now the ruling "Let's Change" alliance filed a complaint in late October alleging that the price at which the bank sold the dollar futures constituted a serious financial loss for the state.

Police then raided the bank's trading desk and the securities watchdog barred it from creating new dollar futures contracts.

