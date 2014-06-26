Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
NEW YORK Bank of New York Mellon on Thursday said it is investigating whether or not it has received a deposit from the Argentine government intended for creditors, which if sent on to investors would put it in violation of a U.S. judge's orders.
"No immediate comment," a BNY Mellon spokesperson told Reuters in response to Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof saying on Thursday the government deposited the cash before a regularly scheduled coupon payment was due on June 30.
The bank is the largest custody bank in the world. It acts as a transfer agent for bondholders who participated in two prior restructurings stemming from Argentina's 2001-2002 sovereign default and is specifically barred from delivering the payments by a U.S. court order unless certain conditions are met.
U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Griesa has ruled that Argentina could not pay exchange bondholders without also paying investors who did not participate in the restructurings. These holdout investors have sued Argentina in U.S. courts for better terms to the restructuring of the bonds governed by New York law.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.