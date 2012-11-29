Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
BUENOS AIRES Argentine bonds rallied in Buenos Aires on Thursday after a U.S. appeals court decision gave the country an unexpected reprieve in a legal battle with holdout creditors that had raised fears of an imminent default.
Sovereign bonds rose 5.2 percent on average in over-the-counter trade, while dollar-denominated GDP-linked warrants surged 22 percent in opening deals on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.
LONDON Kraft Heinz Co's rapid retreat from its surprise $143 billion bid for Unilever in the face of stiff resistance knocked the Anglo-Dutch company's shares on Monday as investors assessed the impact of the failed approach.