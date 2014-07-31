Wall Street opens higher as oil rebounds; Fed eyed
U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in oil prices, and ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
BUENOS AIRES A last-ditch plan for Argentine commercial banks to buy out the non-performing debt held by hedge funds and avert a default collapsed on Wednesday, a senior banking executive and a second source from the financial market said.
"It all fell through," said the banking executive.
TOKYO Japan's crisis-racked Toshiba Corp has offered shares in its memory chip unit to creditors as collateral to secure debt refinancing, people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.
INGOLSTADT, Germany German prosecutors searched Audi's two biggest plants and other sites on Wednesday in connection with the emissions scandal still rocking parent Volkswagen , adding to pressure on the luxury division and its Chief Executive Rupert Stadler.