Oil hovers near three-month lows as investors await data
TOKYO Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in early Asian trading as investors await key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.
The judge overseeing Argentina's dispute with a group of creditors on Friday told lawyers for the country that a settlement is the "only avenue" for the case to be resolved and instructed the parties to keep working with the court-appointed mediator.
In a hearing called in the aftermath of Argentina's second default in more than 12 years, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Griesa said: "Nothing that has happened this week has removed the necessity of working out a settlement."
"The debts weren't extinguished. There's no bankruptcy, no insolvency proceedings. The debts are still there," he said.
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TOKYO Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in early Asian trading as investors await key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
WASHINGTON Leading Wall Street firms should segment their riskiest businesses into holding companies that better shield taxpayers from a future bailout, a leading U.S. bank regulator said on Monday.