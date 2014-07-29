A man talks on the phone as he walks in Buenos Aires' financial district, in this picture taken July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

LONDON Argentina's debt insurance costs hit six-week highs on Tuesday on worries that the country may go into default this week.

Argentina will meet the U.S. mediator in its battle with "holdout" debt investors for last-minute talks on Tuesday to avert a second default in less than 15 years.

Investors are worried about Wednesday's deadline for Latin America's No. 3 economy to either pay the hold-out investors in full or cut a deal to stave off a default. [ID:nL2N0Q30EX]

Argentina 5-year credit default swaps rose 27 basis points from Monday's close to a 6-week high of 1,899 bps, according to Markit.

Argentina's dollar discount bond due 2033 ARGGLB33=RR, issued in a previous debt restructuring, fell 0.6 cents on the dollar to 83.3 cents, according to Reuters data.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Marc Jones)