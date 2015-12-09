An Argentine 100 pesos bank note, featuring an image of former first lady Eva Peron, is displayed next to a $100 dollar note in Buenos Aires, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

NEW YORK A court-appointed mediator in the Argentina debt dispute said on Wednesday that the country's incoming secretary of finance intends to begin settlement talks in the long-running litigation "promptly."

Daniel Pollack, a New York lawyer appointed to oversee the settlement discussions, confirmed he had a meeting earlier this week at his offices with the incoming finance official, Luis Caputo.

Pollack said Caputo expressed the intention of the new administration to commence settlement negotiations "promptly" after Argentine President-elect Mauricio Macri is sworn into office on Thursday.

Pollack said he also met a week earlier with representatives of bondholders holding $10 billion in judgments against Argentina. No substantive negotiations to resolve the litigation occurred at either meeting, he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)