Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina will launch a new two-year sovereign bond on Oct. 23 for up to $1 billion, denominated in U.S. dollars and paid in the local peso currency, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The new bond will have an annual coupon of 1.75 percent, the statement said, adding that the minimum amount to be launched on Thursday will be $500 million.
The obligations will be paid at the country's official exchange rate ARS=RASL, it said.
"This bond is exclusively for the domestic market. The buyers will be local insurance companies and other institutional investors," said Alejo Costa, chief strategist at local investment bank Puente.
"The government is trying to show it can issue at a low rate. It is also trying to mop up some excess liquidity," he added. "The bond is denominated in dollars but the government will receive pesos and pay out in pesos, according to the exchange rate."
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Gunna Dickson and Diane Craft)
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.