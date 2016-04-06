A ''vultures forbidden'' sign is seen placed over the main gate of the Congress during the Senate debate for the approval of a settlement with creditors over the country's defaulted debt, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

NEW YORK Argentina settled with additional creditors holding defaulted sovereign bonds for just under $250 million, Daniel Pollack, the court-appointed mediator in the long-running case, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agreement in principle was reached between the government and Red Pines and Spinnaker, funds managed by Varde Partners and Spinnaker Capital, Ltd., the statement said.

"Thus, the funds will be paid 150 percent of the principal of their bonds," Pollack said, noting the settlement was within the terms outlined by Argentina on Feb. 5.

The most recent settlement moves Latin America's No. 3 economy closer to ending a 14-year legal battle over its historic default that blocked it from global credit markets.

Pollack's announcement brings the total amount of settlements agreed in principle with U.S. creditors closer to $7 billion, well above the original $6.5 billion pot of money committed by Buenos Aires to end the dispute.

Since the election of President Mauricio Macri in November, Argentina has moved swiftly to settle the debt dispute, mainly with U.S.-based hedge funds that sued in federal court for full payment on sovereign bonds defaulted upon in early 2002.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa imposed injunctions on Argentina in a 2012 ruling barring it from paying creditors who settled previously in 2005 and 2010 for less than 30 cents on the dollar without also making a court-awarded payment to certain holdout creditors.

Last month Argentina's government overturned legal impediments to paying holdout creditors, thus meeting Griesa's requirements for lifting the injunctions. This was nearly the final step that would allow Latin America's No. 3 economy an unencumbered return to international capital markets.

The injunctions were removed by Griesa on March 2. The issue will be heard before the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals on April 13.

Pollack said that as part of the agreement announced on Wednesday, the funds express their support for and withdraw their opposition in the Court of Appeals to the lifting of the injunction.

"If the Order is affirmed, this settlement will become final and binding on the parties," Pollack said.

The country has until noon New York City time on April 14 to pay $4.65 billion to the main hedge funds that fought for and won an advantageous settlement after balking at the terms offered in two prior settlements.

Argentina plans to pay off the creditors in cash after issuing up to $12.5 billion in new bonds. About $3 billion more is needed to pay smaller funds that joined the suit over the years.

(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler and Andrew Hay)