Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
UNITED NATIONS Argentina's economy minister Axel Kicillof said on Wednesday he did not and would not meet with holdout creditors seeking payment on bonds Argentina defaulted on in 2001-2002 during his current trip to New York.
"I held a meeting with our lawyers," Kicillof said during a press conference that followed a presentation to members of the Group of 77 plus China meeting at the U.N. in New York.
"We have not met with representatives of the (U.S.) court or with those that filed this claim," he said, referring to the holdouts.
He later added he wouldn't be meeting holdouts or their representatives for the duration of his trip.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Eric Walsh)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.