ROME Argentina's president is confident that long-running litigation over billions of dollars in defaulted bonds can be resolved within weeks, he said in an interview published on Sunday.

Cash-strapped Argentina has been battling creditors for more than a decade after it defaulted on about $100 billion in sovereign debt. A deal could allow it to go back to global capital markets for financing.

"I am confident the court proceedings with the creditors can be closed within a couple of weeks; confident and optimistic," President Mauricio Macri, who was elected in November on an open-markets platform, said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera during a visit to Rome.

Settlement talks have been making progress, a mediator said last week, after creditors who have been suing Argentina in U.S. courts said that broad terms of an agreement were in place.

Since taking office, Macri has lifted trade and currency controls, triggering a steep fall in the local peso ARS=RASL. He has also reduced taxes on farmers and ditched export curbs in an effort to increase production.

