BUENOS AIRES Argentina's new President Mauricio Macri and his finance minister showed "courage and flexibility" in dealing with the country's legal battle with creditors, the U.S. court-appointed mediator in the case said on Friday.

Argentine officials in New York for talks with the creditors made a proposal on Friday to end the dispute, mediator Daniel Pollack said in a statement. Two of the six leading creditors had accepted the terms of the preliminary deal, he added.

Pollack said he had spoken by phone with both Macri and Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay, who stood "solidly" behind the proposal.

"Both have shown courage and flexibility in stepping up to and dealing with this long-festering problem which was not of their making," Pollack said in a statement.

