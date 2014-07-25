Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina will continue to talk with the mediator in its battle with holdout creditors over the coming days, the country's economy ministry said on Friday after its delegation left face-to-face negotiations in New York.
"Continuing the process of dialogue underway, we went into further depth into the different aspects of the dispute and diverse alternatives," the ministry said in a statement.
"The process of dialogue initiated with the mediator will continue in the next few days."
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.