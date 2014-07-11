Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina is willing to continue talks over its debt in order to reach a just solution for all creditors, the economy ministry said on Friday after a meeting between Argentine officials and a U.S. court-appointed mediator in its long battle with holdouts.
But a stay on a U.S. court ruling to pay the holdouts back in full that risks pushing Argentina into default is "essential," especially given the size of the claims in question, the ministry said in a statement.
"It took more than two years to reach a deal with the company Repsol, of which we spent the last four months in intense negotiations, and considerably smaller sums were involved in that case," the ministry said.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.