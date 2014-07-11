BUENOS AIRES Argentina is willing to continue talks over its debt in order to reach a just solution for all creditors, the economy ministry said on Friday after a meeting between Argentine officials and a U.S. court-appointed mediator in its long battle with holdouts.

But a stay on a U.S. court ruling to pay the holdouts back in full that risks pushing Argentina into default is "essential," especially given the size of the claims in question, the ministry said in a statement.

"It took more than two years to reach a deal with the company Repsol, of which we spent the last four months in intense negotiations, and considerably smaller sums were involved in that case," the ministry said.

