Netflix shares head for new high after strong subscriber outlook
Netflix Inc made a bullish forecast for subscriber additions by mid-year, a positive sign for its push to expand around the world that sent its shares toward an all-time high.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina presented a proposal on Friday to creditors to end their battle in U.S. courts over debt the country defaulted on in 2002, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
"The proposal implies a 25 percent cut" of the amount awarded by U.S. courts, the ministry said, after five days of closely watched talks in New York between Finance Secretary Luis Caputo and the creditors.
"This is the first time Argentina makes a formal offer to the holdouts," the ministry said. "This preliminary restructuring proposal has already been accepted by some funds."
(Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday kicked off talks with Japan that the White House hopes will open doors for U.S. goods and attract infrastructure investment, putting Tokyo on notice that Washington wants results soon.