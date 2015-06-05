NEW YORK A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that Argentina must pay $5.4 billion to more than 500 "me-too" holders of defaulted debt before it can pay the majority of its creditors, in another legal defeat for the South American country.

The decision from U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York is the latest development in long-running litigation by creditors seeking full repayment on Argentina's bonds following its $100 billion default in 2002.

Argentina again fell into default in July 2014 after refusing to honor Griesa's orders to pay those debtholders $1.33 billion plus interest before paying other creditors.

