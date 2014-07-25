Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
NEW YORK Argentine debt negotiators left their meeting with a U.S. court-appointed mediator in New York after barely one hour on Friday, declining to make any comment as they left the building, a Reuters reporter said.
It was the shortest meeting yet held between Argentine officials and Daniel Pollack, raising more questions over the likelihood of the country striking a deal before July 30 with the "holdout" investors suing it for full payment on their bonds.
It was unclear if any further talks were planned for Friday.
If Argentina fails to either fulfill a court order to pay the New York hedge funds $1.33 billion plus interest or reach a deal, Latin America's No. 3 economy will slide into its second default in 12 years.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.