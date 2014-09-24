BUENOS AIRES Argentina's economy pulled out of recession in the second quarter, official data showed on Wednesday, though the government still faces soaring inflation and a slumping currency after its July debt default.

The Indec statistics agency reported gross domestic product grew 0.9 percent compared to the first three months of the year. On a year-on-year basis economic growth was unchanged though.

Argentina's soybean and corn harvests, which peak in the second quarter, had been expected to boost economic activity, though some economists had anticipated a third consecutive quarterly contraction.

The data is likely to be hailed as good news by the government which has ramped up state interventions in the economy since the default on its debt in July in an attempt to bolster anemic consumer demand and defend its dwindling foreign reserves.

But economists broadly predict the tightening of controls will deepen what they expect to be a full-year recession.

"The formal declaration of Argentina's sovereign default was in July. We thus expect to see renewed deterioration in growth beginning in Q3," BNP Paribas said in briefing note issued before the GDP data was released.

Argentina's 2015 budget, presented to lawmakers last week, forecasts the economy will eke out 0.5 percent growth this year.

The statistics agency revised the quarter-on-quarter figure for gross domestic product in the first three months of the year to -0.5 percent from a previously reported -0.8 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Lough)