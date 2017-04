Massive chunks of Argentina's Perito Moreno Glacier, which is known as the "White Giant," collapsed into the water on Thursday as tourists and locals watched from an observation deck.

The Patagonian glacier drops large amounts of ice about every four years. The last rupture was in 2012. Partial breaks occurred in February, indicating a large collapse could happen soon.

The Perito Moreno Glacier is located in Argentina's Glaciers Park in southwest Santa Cruz province.