BUENOS AIRES Dry weather in Argentina's main wheat-growing area has helped reduce flooding that has worried farmers since they finished planting the 2014/15 crop in July, the agriculture ministry said in its weekly grains report on Friday.

The ministry expects growers to sow 4.5 million hectares with wheat this season.

"It has not rained in the areas of Buenos Aires province most affected by flooding, which has brought some relief," the report said.

Some wheat fields remained under water in the east and northeast part of the bread-basket province, with new rains expected over the days ahead, the ministry said.

The Rosario grains exchange expects Argentine farmers to plant 4.36 million hectares with wheat this season. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange's estimate is 4.1 million hectares.

Early corn planting is already underway in Argentina with 2014/15 soy about to go into the ground. Argentine wheat is planted May through July.

