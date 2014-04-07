Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim walks on stage for an event of the Fundacion Telmex Mexico Siglo XXI (Telmex Foundation Mexico XXI Century) in Mexico City September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

BUENOS AIRES Mexico's Inbursa, owned by businessman Carlos Slim, told Argentine stock market regulators on Monday that it has cut its stake in Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF (YPFD.BA) to 4.8 percent.

Inbursa told Argentina's National Securities Commission in a letter that it sold $26 million in YPF stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

The sale of shares comes as Argentina tries to attract investment to its vast Patagonian shale oil and gas formation called Vaca Muerta, or Dead Cow.

Argentina took control of 51 percent of YPF from Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) in 2012.

(Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz)