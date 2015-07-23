BUENOS AIRES Argentina on Thursday ruled out a sharp devaluation of the peso after a hefty fall in the black market rate in the past month on fears October's presidential vote will not herald more business-friendly policies.

The peso tumbled more than 16 percent on the informal market to a nearly 10-month low of 15.12 per dollar on Tuesday from 12.63 on June 15. It has generally traded in a range of 12.5-12.7 during the previous two months, brokers said.

"Do not expect a devaluation," cabinet Chief Anibal Fernandez told reporters , dispelling expectations of a change in the official rate and blaming the pressure on the peso on "a band of speculators."

A wide margin between the parallel and official rates raises fears among Argentines of a devaluation. This gap has widened to 64 percent from around 40 percent at the start of June.

The black market has flourished since Fernandez introduced capital controls in 2011 to fend off capital flight. The central bank, whose independence has diminished under Fernandez, controls the official rate ARSB=RASL, which is 9.16 pesos per dollar, compared with 14.7 on the street on Thursday.

The peso has weakened 0.8 percent so far in July against the dollar.

While neighboring Brazil and Chile have let their currencies devalue to remain competitive, Argentina has allowed only a slow fall in the official peso rate.

"We intervene in the currency market and we will continue to intervene to limit volatility. We see no fundamental economic reason for this volatility, other than the current international context," central bank chief Alejandro Vanoli said in a televised address.

He also announced an increase in the minimum interest rate that banks pay for deposits of up to 1 million pesos. The move is aimed at encouraging savings in the local currency.

Fernandez is constitutionally barred from a consecutive third term. But her influence may remain strong if Scioli, who is ahead in the polls, wins. There are also questions over how quickly market-friendly Macri would be able to usher in reforms.

"Given it seems like nothing will change, people are finding refuge in the dollar," said one currency broker, who requested anonymity.

The government has a toolbox of unorthodox policies to prop up the peso, such as raiding the "caves" where it is traded informally and making more dollars available to importers and savers.

