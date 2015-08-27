Cheers! Former Oz PM Bob Hawke launches lager to round of applause
MELBOURNE Former Australian prime minister and legendary beer drinker Bob Hawke may become a legendary beer maker after he launched his own craft lager on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES - Argentine dancers Clarisa Aragon and Jonathan Saavedra won the Salon Tango title on Wednesday, defeating 40 other couples in the event at the World Tango Festival and Championship.
Unlike Stage Tango, in which one pair competes at a time, Salon Tango is typical of tango dance hall gatherings, or milongas, where many pairs dance at the same time. The winners, who are from the Argentine province of Cordoba, impressed a panel of judges with their intricate moves at the annual championship that attracts dancers from around the world.
Tango originated in a working-class port area of Buenos Aires in the late 1800s.
(Reporting by Reuters Television)
MELBOURNE Former Australian prime minister and legendary beer drinker Bob Hawke may become a legendary beer maker after he launched his own craft lager on Thursday.
MADRID Arms covered in red and green ink, tattoo artist Alvaro Quesada is hardly what cancer survivors expect at a Madrid infirmary, the first public hospital in Spain to offer nipple and areola tattooing.
ROME Rome is investing millions of euros in environmentally friendly, cost-saving LED street-lighting, but some residents of the Eternal City are unhappy to lose the softer, golden glow of the old sodium lamps.