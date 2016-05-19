BUENOS AIRES Argentina set a monthly minimum wage of 8,060 Argentine pesos ($572.40), a 33 percent increase over the prior minimum wage of 6,060 pesos, for workers with an eight-hour workday, the government said on Thursday.

Workers have seen their purchasing power hurt by the business-friendly government's move to float the peso, which triggered an immediate 26.5 percent devaluation, stubbornly high inflation, and higher electricity bills.

The minimum wage, which is set annually by the government, is used in collective contract negotiations between unions and companies.

Wage increases are a good indicator of inflation.

Argentina's government is targeting an inflation rate no higher than 25 percent this year. Private economists expect consumer prices will rise 35 percent this year.

