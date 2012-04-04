A worker of Argentine energy firm YPF manoeuvres an exploration drill bit at an oil and gas drilling rig in the Patagonian province of Neuquen October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES Shares in Argentina's biggest energy company, YPF (YPFD.BA), tumbled on Tuesday due to growing investor fear over a possible government plan to seize control of the oil firm.

YPF, controlled by Spanish oil major Repsol (REP.MC), has seen its market value fall by about 25 percent so far this year and its stock was down 16 percent in midday trade in Buenos Aires, hitting its lowest level since July 2009.

The company's U.S.-listed shares (YPF.N) fell 15.5 percent to a three-year low on Monday, a holiday in Argentina, battered by weekend media reports that said President Cristina Fernandez had made up her mind on the need for state control.

Pagina 12 newspaper, which is seen as reflecting government thinking, said internal debate was now focused on how to go about that.

It gave the possible options as expropriation or state intervention including the purchase of company shares, saying officials were determined to reverse falling energy output in order to reduce fuel imports that more than doubled last year.

Protecting the trade surplus is a priority for Fernandez, a center-leftist who nationalized private pension funds and the nation's flagship airline in 2008, because her government uses foreign currency reserves to pay its debts.

RISK SPREADS WIDEN

Investor jitters over a possible intervention or takeover of YPF have pressured other Argentine assets in recent days.

"The recurrent headlines for a buyout of a ... stake in YPF suggest (Fernandez's) administration remains undeterred on a policy approach of market interventionism," said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America Strategy at Jefferies & Co.

"The policy risk should continue to weigh on sentiment."

The spread between the yield on benchmark Argentine bonds and comparable U.S. Treasuries widened 10 basis points to 912 basis points at 1630 GMT, according to the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index, underperforming the index.

Further pressure on YPF's stock came from weekend comments by the governor of Argentina's top crude-producing province, Chubut, who said he was advancing with plans to revoke YPF's concession on the key Manantiales Behr field on the grounds of insufficient investment.

Six provinces, including Chubut, have already stripped operating licenses from YPF, but most have been marginal in terms of overall output.

Manantiales Behr accounts for about 10 percent of the company's total national oil output and any effort to rescind the operating license would likely spark further legal action by YPF, which has accused Chubut of singling it out unfairly.

The cost to insure Repsol YPF for default over a five-year period rose to around 2.5 percent a year of the face value of the debt, according to Markit quotes of credit default swaps.

According to Markit, the cost to insure Repsol YPF debt was 3.4 percent higher on Tuesday than on Monday, and 19.5 percent higher than a week ago.

(Additional reporting by Walker Simon in New York; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Diane Craft)