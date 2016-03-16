A YPF oil station displays the price of differents refined petrol and diesel per litre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian - RTS95OO

BUENOS AIRES Argentina's state energy company YPF (YPFD.BA) said on Wednesday it appealed a local court ruling ordering it to disclose details of its contract with Chevron Corp (CVX.N), amid allegations of secret clauses in the agreement.

Chevron in 2013 signed a deal to explore the Vaca Muerta shale formation. It was the largest foreign investment in Argentine energy since the government seized Spanish giant Repsol's (REP.MC) controlling stake in YPF the year before.

Opposition lawmakers believe the contract contains secretclauses that hand concessions to Chevron and undermine national interests.

"Shareholders decided to appeal the resolution issued by the Administrative Court Federal No. 7," YPF said in a statement.

On Monday the court gave YPF five days to disclose contract details. The Supreme Court said in November that the company "cannot deny access to information of unquestionable public interest."

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Bernard Orr)