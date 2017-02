BUENOS AIRES Shares in Argentine energy firm YPF SA (YPFD.BA) jumped 5.5 percent in opening trade on Wednesday after the country's cabinet chief made comments downplaying the possibility of a state takeover of the firm.

Shares in Spain's Repsol (REP.MC), which controls YPF, were also trading up over 4 percent in Madrid.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)