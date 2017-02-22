China to vaccinate poultry against H7N9 bird flu next month
BEIJING China has decided to vaccinate poultry from next month against the H7N9 bird flu virus, after it claimed hundreds of lives last winter and caused major damage to the industry.
Argos Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday that an independent data monitoring committee concluded that the company's experimental treatment for metastatic renal cell carcinoma would likely fail.
The company's share plunged about 72 percent in premarket trading.
Argos said the committee had recommended discontinuing the late-stage study, saying that a planned interim data analysis showed the combination treatment was unlikely to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in patients' overall survival.
The company said it is analyzing the trial data and plans to discuss it with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and would then decide the next steps for the clinical program.
(Reuters Health) - - Catching up on lost sleep over weekends may help people keep their weight down, according to a study in South Korea.
(Reuters Health) - - Physical activity during and after pregnancy improves psychological wellbeing and may protect against postpartum depression, according to a new analysis of existing research.