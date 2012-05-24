PHOENIX A small explosive devices detonated at a Salvation Army facility in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, slighting injuring two employees, authorities said.

The charitable group's distribution center and the nearby area were evacuated as a precaution after the explosive device went off in the afternoon, said Sergeant Trent Crump, a Phoenix police spokesman.

The bomb squad was called to the scene, Crump said.

Witnesses told police the device was similar to others resembling flashlights that exploded earlier this month in Glendale, a Phoenix suburb. No one was seriously injured in those incidents.

(Reporting by David Schwartz; editing by Tim Gaynor and Mohammad Zargham)