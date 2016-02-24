PHOENIX A 26-year-old man shot his parents and two sisters to death at a house in Phoenix early on Tuesday before he was killed by police who entered the residence as it was on fire, law enforcement officials said.

Alex Buckner was shot and killed after he raised a weapon at a special assignment unit officer in the split-level home, said Sergeant Trent Crump, a spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department.

Shooting victims found at the home were identified as Buckner's parents Vic Buckner, 50, and Kimberly Buckner, 49, and his sisters, Kaitlin Buckner, 18, and Emma Buckner, 6.

"We have no idea what the motive is, or what sparked this," said Crump, adding that neighbors heard an argument between the alleged suspect and his father about 30 minutes before the shootings.

Crump said police were called to the scene at about 4:45 a.m. (0645 ET) after receiving a 911 call from a female inside the home about a shooting. Arriving officers saw heavy smoke and heard gunfire, he said.

Officers donned fire gear and breathing apparatus as they entered the still-burning home believed to have been set ablaze by the alleged gunman, Crump said. They were able to remove the 18-year-old sister, who later died at the hospital.

Officers then fatally shot Alex Buckner and removed the parents’ bodies before officers were forced to flee the house after it re-ignited, Crump said.

The six-year-old girl was found after the blaze was extinguished and she was later pronounced dead at a local children’s hospital, he said.

Crump said that three officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

Images from the scene showed firefighters on the roof of the residence as thick gray smoke billowed out and then as a fireball erupted through an opening in the structure. Three firefighters were forced to flee from the flames.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton lauded the heroic efforts of police and firefighters in responding to an “unspeakable domestic violence tragedy” as it unfolded on the city’s northwest side.

(Reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Andrew Hay)