PHOENIX Arizona Governor Jan Brewer on Friday ordered a special general election to be held on June 12 to fill the congressional seat vacated by Tucson Democrat Gabrielle Giffords, who resigned to focus on recovering from her gunshot wound of last year.

The Republican governor also set an April 17 primary to choose the candidates who will vie to replace Giffords in what has proved to be a highly competitive district in southern Arizona.

