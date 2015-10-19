Three young children and their parents died in Arizona after the family's sports utility vehicle drove into a lake in a suburb of Phoenix, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear if it was accident, or if the car was driven into the water on purpose. Tempe Police said officers initially pulled two adults and two children from the vehicle, which bystanders saw entering Tempe Town Lake in the early hours of Sunday.

The police department later said a 2-year-old boy, his 1-year-old sister, and a man and woman in their mid-20s, were all pronounced dead at a hospital. The body of a 3-year-old boy was later found by police divers inside the submerged SUV.

All five family members drowned, police said.

The Arizona Republic newspaper cited witnesses on the shore of the man-made lake as saying they had seen the car parked on an embankment with its headlights on. They said they later heard a crash and saw it flipped upside-down in the water.

Local media reports said the body of the father, Glenn Baxter, 27, will be sent to the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy, as well as toxicology tests.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver)