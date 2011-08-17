PHOENIX Two cousins of an Arizona girl who suffocated after being locked in a box in what investigators said was punishment for taking a Popsicle pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to murdering her, court officials said.

John and Samantha Allen, both 23, entered not guilty pleas to first-degree murder, conspiracy and multiple counts of felony child abuse in Maricopa County Superior Court stemming from the girl's death last month.

Authorities found 10-year-old Ame Deal dead inside a hinged, storage container in her Phoenix home in July in what family members said was a hide-and-seek game gone awry.

But investigators say family members fabricated the story to cover their actions, and that the girl had been locked in the box to discipline her for stealing a Popsicle. They said she had been physically abused by family members for at least a year.

Investigators said Samantha Allen, the girl's cousin, watched as her husband John locked the girl inside the box, and both then fell asleep. The Allens remain custody in lieu of a $1 million cash bond.

The girl's grandmother, Judith Deal, 72, and Cynthia Stoltzmann, 44, her aunt and legal guardian, also pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of felony child abuse in the case.

Police said Deal and Stoltzmann were not present during the incident. They are in jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

